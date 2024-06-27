Street closures for second NASCAR Chicago Street Race start Thursday

Preparations for second NASCAR Chicago Street Race underway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Preparations are underway in Grant Park for the return of the two-day NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

The event will be speeding into the city next weekend and shut down major downtown streets.

Crews are building the grandstand, and major closures around the course layout will begin Thursday night.

The race, set for the Fourth of July weekend, July 6-7, at Grant Park, will close streets around many of the city's famous landmarks.

Compared to last year, the course setup and breakdown lasted 25 days. This year, course officials say it will take 19 days total to build and tear down.

Jackson between Michigan and Colombus will be shut down starting at 7 p.m., followed by two major closures planned for next week.

Starting Monday at 1 a.m., Columbus will be closed between Jackson and Roosevelt, and Jackson will be closed from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Randolph and McFetridge on July 5.

Michigan Avenue will close between Roosevelt and Jackson, Indiana at 13th Street, and Monroe between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Also, this year, Bubba's Block Party, a pre-Chicago street race, will move to the West Side. Last year, it was at the DuSable Museum; now, it's moved to Douglas Park.

The event on Friday, July 5, highlights black-owned food vendors, music, and businesses.

A priority will be placed on reopening DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Columbus Drive.

Officials say they plan to fully break down by July 18.