Watch CBS News
Local News

Second installment Cook County property tax bills arrive, due Dec. 1

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Second installment Cook County property tax bills arrive, due Dec. 1
Second installment Cook County property tax bills arrive, due Dec. 1 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County property owners can now pay the second installment of their 2022 property tax bills.

The tax bills will hit people's mailboxes on Nov. 1, but they are available to view online now.

Property owners have until Dec. 1 to pay.

The second installment is typically due Aug. 1, but tax bills have been delayed in recent years, with officials in various county offices blaming each other in the wake of a computer system upgrade.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 4:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.