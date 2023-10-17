Second installment Cook County property tax bills arrive, due Dec. 1

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County property owners can now pay the second installment of their 2022 property tax bills.

The tax bills will hit people's mailboxes on Nov. 1, but they are available to view online now.

Property owners have until Dec. 1 to pay.

The second installment is typically due Aug. 1, but tax bills have been delayed in recent years, with officials in various county offices blaming each other in the wake of a computer system upgrade.