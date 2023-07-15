Second City Canine Rescue partners with PetSmart to host adoption event in Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) – One non-profit organization wants to help you find your new furry best friend!
Second City Canine Rescue is partnering with PetSmart to host an in-person adoption event Saturday.
You'll find pets like Moira Rose, Duke John, Capone, and more in need of a forever home.
The adoption event started at 10 a.m. at the PetSmart in Schaumburg near Golf and Meacham Road. It lasts until 1 p.m.
