Second City Canine Rescue partners with PetSmart to host adoption event in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) – One non-profit organization wants to help you find your new furry best friend!

Second City Canine Rescue is partnering with PetSmart to host an in-person adoption event Saturday.

You'll find pets like Moira Rose, Duke John, Capone, and more in need of a forever home.

The adoption event started at 10 a.m. at the PetSmart in Schaumburg near Golf and Meacham Road. It lasts until 1 p.m.