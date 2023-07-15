Watch CBS News
Second City Canine Rescue partners with PetSmart to host adoption event in Schaumburg

By CBS Chicago Team

Second City Canine Rescue hosting adoption event in Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) – One non-profit organization wants to help you find your new furry best friend!

Second City Canine Rescue is partnering with PetSmart to host an in-person adoption event Saturday.

You'll find pets like Moira Rose, Duke John, Capone, and more in need of a forever home.

The adoption event started at 10 a.m. at the PetSmart in Schaumburg near Golf and Meacham Road. It lasts until 1 p.m.

