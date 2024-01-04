Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonal temps, tracking potential strong snow system

Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet and chilly day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures for the next couple of days will stay on the seasonal side in the middle 30s with lows in the 20s.

The weekend holds for off/on snow showers from Saturday into early Sunday. Only anticipating minor accumulation. Quiet weather returns on Monday ahead of a pattern change.

Monitoring a strong storm system next week arriving late Monday, bringing accumulating snow and colder temperatures. Stay tuned.

TODAY:

SOME SUNSHINE, A TOUCH COLDER HIGH: 35

TONIGHT:

MOSTLY CLOUDY LOW: 28

TOMORROW:

MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 36

