Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonal temps, tracking potential strong snow system
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures for the next couple of days will stay on the seasonal side in the middle 30s with lows in the 20s.
The weekend holds for off/on snow showers from Saturday into early Sunday. Only anticipating minor accumulation. Quiet weather returns on Monday ahead of a pattern change.
Monitoring a strong storm system next week arriving late Monday, bringing accumulating snow and colder temperatures. Stay tuned.
TODAY:
SOME SUNSHINE, A TOUCH COLDER HIGH: 35
TONIGHT:
MOSTLY CLOUDY LOW: 28
TOMORROW:
MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 36
