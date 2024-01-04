Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonal temps, tracking potential strong snow system

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet and chilly day ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet and chilly day ahead 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures for the next couple of days will stay on the seasonal side in the middle 30s with lows in the 20s. 

highs-1-4-24.png
CBS News Chicago

The weekend holds for off/on snow showers from Saturday into early Sunday. Only anticipating minor accumulation. Quiet weather returns on Monday ahead of a pattern change. 

sun-snow-1-4-24.png
CBS News Chicago

Monitoring a strong storm system next week arriving late Monday, bringing accumulating snow and colder temperatures. Stay tuned.

TODAY

SOME SUNSHINE, A TOUCH COLDER HIGH: 35

TONIGHT

MOSTLY CLOUDY LOW: 28

TOMORROW

MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 36

7day-1-4-24.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 6:20 AM CST

