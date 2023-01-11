Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.

His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.

Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.

On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.

They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19.

"Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy James, his mother.

James believes her son, who was raised in Chicago, was heading from her home in Rockford to his home in Madison the night he went missing.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers may have been the last people to see Miller alive. They said they were pursuing him for speeding on Interstate 90 that November night.

Dashcam video shows how Miller crashed into a traffic pole and continued driving in the city of Janesville.

"I think he got into that car accident and he was scared," James said.

After the damaged car Miller was driving gave out, he bolted.

"My heart was broken because I'm just like, 'Is that gonna be the last time I see him, is on this video?'" James said.

Records the family received include a dispatch note saying "State Patrol picked Christopher up."

"What do you mean that you all picked him up?" she said.

James said her quest for answers hasn't been easy because five different agencies are connected to the case: Wisconsin State Patrol, Rock County, Janesville, Dane County, and now Madison.

Madison police are in charge of the case despite having no role in the chase, traffic accident or search.

Victory: "Why would Madison volunteer to use their resources to be the lead if they weren't even involved in the first place?"

Capt. Kelly Beckett: "Well, we made a judgement decision, I guess."

Beckett, of the Madison Police Department, said somebody needed to be a point of contact between departments and Madison is Miller's home.

"We just feel that we're in a good position right now with the family, hopefully to serve them best and keep hoping that new tips come in," Beckett said.

Of course James and her family are hoping for better news.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office conducted several searches for Miller in the days following the traffic stop. They couldn't say why their notes indicated Miller was with the State Patrol, but confirmed Miller is not in custody.