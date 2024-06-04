Search underway for missing Chicago brothers in need of medical attention

CHICAGO (CBS) — A search is underway for two missing brothers last seen in Englewood.

According to Chicago police, 9-year-old Rashad Burrage and 12-year-old Rickey Burrage have not been seen since Monday at 5 p.m.

They were last seen in Englewood near South Emerald Drive and West Englewood Avenue, near Kennedy King College. The brothers were both wearing t-shirts, shorts, and backpacks.

Police said the children need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.