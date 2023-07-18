Search on for thieves who broke into home, stole jewelry in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in west suburban Batavia are trying to track down a pair of jewel thieves.

Surveillance images show two burglars breaking into a home in the 1400 block of Harvell Drive in Batavia early Sunday morning.

Police said the two burglars forced their way into the home through the back door, and grabbed a bunch of jewelry and cash. No one was home at the time.

A resident of the same block reported the same suspects walking through their yard on Saturday evening, police said.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects.

Batavia Police

Anyone with information should call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.