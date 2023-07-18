Watch CBS News
Search on for thieves who broke into home, stole jewelry in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in west suburban Batavia are trying to track down a pair of jewel thieves.

Surveillance images show two burglars breaking into a home in the 1400 block of Harvell Drive in Batavia early Sunday morning.

Police said the two burglars forced their way into the home through the back door, and grabbed a bunch of jewelry and cash. No one was home at the time.

A resident of the same block reported the same suspects walking through their yard on Saturday evening, police said.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects.

batavia-burglary-suspects-2.png
Batavia Police

Anyone with information should call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 8:49 PM

