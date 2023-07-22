Watch CBS News
Search on for two robbers who held up banks in Addison, Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is searching for two robbers who held up bank tellers at gunpoint in two different western suburbs.

The latest robbery happened at 9:08 a.m. Friday at the BMO Harris Bank at 1355 W. Lake St. in Addison.

The FBI says it believes the same robbers held up a BMO Harris Bank at 320 W. Diehl Rd. in Naperville around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

In each incident, the suspects took out handguns and made verbal demands for money.

One suspect was described as a Black male between 25 and 30, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing black pants, black hooded sweatshirt, black face covering, grey gloves, and white shoes, and he was carrying a handgun with a long barrel and extended magazine in the Addison incident.

The other suspect was also a Black male between 25 and 30, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall with a muscular build. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes down the arm, a black face covering, white gloves, and white shoes, and he had a handgun with a green laser.

br5.png
FBI
br4.png
FBI
br3.png
FBI
br2.png
FBI
br1.png
FBI

Anyone with information can report tips to the FBI at (312) 421-6700, or tips.fbi.gov.    

First published on July 21, 2023 / 9:36 PM

