Search on for perpetrators in string of armed robberies on Northwest Side over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday were asking for the public's help in finding the perpetrators behind an armed robbery pattern in different parts of the city's Northwest Side this past Saturday night.

The robberies happened in the Avondale, Irving Park, North Park, and Bucktown communities.

In each incident, the suspects drove their car up to people walking on the sidewalk, and two or three robbers got out while armed with handguns. They threatened the victims, took their phones, wallets, purses, or money, and drove off in the car.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20:

• At 10:12 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Campbell Avenue;

• At 10:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Grace Street;

• At 10:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Kimball Avenue;

• At 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Wabansia Avenue.

The robbers are described as being between 16 and 20 years old, wearing dark clothing. They were driving a newer-model white four-door sedan with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.