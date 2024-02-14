Search for 9-year-old girl abducted by mother on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl who was abducted by her mother on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Danna Gonzalez, 9, was last seen in the area of the 5800 block of South Nottingham Avenue on Tuesday.

Gonzalez is four feet tall and weighs 80 pounds with reddish-brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings, and sparkly boots.

The minor was said to be in the company of her mother, Lilia Aquirre Luna, 39, who was last wearing a head wrap, ivory cardigan, black leggings, and long black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.