'Hope nobody messes with it': Search continues in Beverly for a wild turkey named Lucky

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, turkey is on everyone's mind.

But in Beverly, one elusive turkey is getting a lot of attention. His name is Lucky and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot found out why.

At the corner of 107th and Leavitt in Beverly, Lucky the wild turkey has been spotted in an alley right and he's also been in front yards.

Marilyn Harris and her husband Ken have seen Lucky at least five times and they have the photos to prove it.

"Yeah, the poor thing has just been hanging around. My daughter saw it. I think it was Sunday, she came outside ahead of me and she started shouting, 'What is that,'" Marilyn Harris said, adding "I hope that nobody messes with it because it's really quite a beautiful animal."

CBS 2 wasn't alone in the quest to spot Lucky. Julia Magnus is with Chicago Roo Crew - a rescue organization.

"We've been here since this morning, driving around and looking. And we've got our nets and our carrier and our food," Magnus said.

Sightings are even being posted on the 19th Ward Neighbors Facebook page. In the quest to find out more about the turkey on the run in Beverly, a stop at the Turkey boutique could help. Owner Amy Kaskie has seen pictures of the trotting turkey.

"Yes! So many! All my friends, neighbors are just sending me pictures," Kaskie said.

Turkey boutique owner Amy Kaskie's fondness of turkeys dates back to 2017, when she spotted an enormous turkey in her front yard in Beverly. She said the majestic bird roamed the community for several weeks. She saw it as a sign, and named her gift shop Turkey.

"Turkeys are all about abundance, community and connection and that's what this story is really about," Kaskie said.

And Kaskie added that abundance, community and connection is something we all need, not just on Thanksgiving which is just days away, but everyday.

Chicago Roo Crew wants anyone who knows where the turkey might be to message them on Facebook, especially if they know where he sleeps. Because it's easiest to catch a turkey at night.