Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police search for car that hit, injured teen on Southwest Side

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a car that hit and seriously injured a teenager early Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old man was struck in the 5000 block of South Cicero Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. by a 2016 Dodge Challenger.

Chicago police said the Challenger was performing donuts and drifting in an intersection when it struck the pedestrian.

dodge-challenger-suspect-vehicle-1.png
 Police are looking for a car that hit and seriously injured a teenager early Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side. The 19-year-old man was struck in the 5000 block of South Cicero Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. by a 2016 Dodge Challenger. Chicago Police Department

Chicago police released two images of the white Challenger that show it has a black hood.

dodge-challenger-suspect-vehicle-2.png
 Police are looking for a car that hit and seriously injured a teenager early Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side. The 19-year-old man was struck in the 5000 block of South Cicero Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. by a 2016 Dodge Challenger. Chicago Police Department

There are three possible license plates attached to the car: DN54367, 444AB314, and FK12-WS.

Anyone with information about the incident or car is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 1:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.