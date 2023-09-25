Chicago police search for car that hit, injured teen on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a car that hit and seriously injured a teenager early Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side.
The 19-year-old man was struck in the 5000 block of South Cicero Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. by a 2016 Dodge Challenger.
Chicago police said the Challenger was performing donuts and drifting in an intersection when it struck the pedestrian.
Chicago police released two images of the white Challenger that show it has a black hood.
There are three possible license plates attached to the car: DN54367, 444AB314, and FK12-WS.
Anyone with information about the incident or car is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
