Search on for attackers who shot brothers delivering food in Chicago, killing one

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday night continued to search for the attackers who shot and killed a man delivering food for Uber Eats in Humboldt Park, and shot and critically wounded his brother.

Tramon Thomas, 31, was shot and killed while delivering food in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue at 3 a.m. Saturday. He and his brother, Terrence, were in a vehicle when a blue sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

Tramon Thomas was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and died at the hospital. Terrence Thomas, 32, was shot in the left leg and torso and remained at Stroger in critical condition Wednesday night.

We talked with the men's mother, Shirelle Shaw, outside Stroger Wednesday night. She told us about her son Tramon.

"He was everything. He was the most kind person; most respectful person that you ever wanted to meet," Shaw said. "He was a big guy, but he was just a gentle giant."

Tramon Thomas via GoFundMe

Police said anyone can provide tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com to help them solve the murder.