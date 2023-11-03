Search on for attacker who stabbed man sleeping on Chicago sidewalk

Attacker wakes sleeping man, then stabs him

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Friday were looking for a suspect who stabbed a man who had been sleeping on a sidewalk in Bucktown.

The stabbing happened at 2:05 a.m.

Investigators said the 50-year-old victim was sleeping on the sidewalk on Armitage Avenue near Ashland Avenue, Elston Avenue, and the Kennedy Expressway. A man with a knife woke him up and stabbed him, police said.

The attacker got away.

The victim went to a nearby gas station for help. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.