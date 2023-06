CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cute and costly.

Those are two words to describe a new opportunity at the Shedd Aquarium.

The 45-minute Sea Lion Encounter allows you to get face-to-face with these marine mammals, maybe even touch them.

The program begins next month and comes with a steep price tag. It's $130 for adults and $120 for children.

For today’s Rescue Week post, we are highlighting California sea lions, Laguna, Tanner and Cruz who are all rescues.



🦭 Laguna was found stranded and malnourished on Laguna Beach on the California coast. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/ufBMMu7x6k — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) June 15, 2023