Driver cited after violating 'Scotts Law,' leaves IDOT worker seriously hurt on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An investigation is underway following a crash that sent an IDOT worker to the hospital Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say just after 2:30 a.m. near 108th Street, a worker was placing flares on the right shoulder of northbound I-57 for a separate incident. During this, a Nissan Rogue hit an Audi and then failed to move over - striking the worker.

The was taken to an area hospital with injuries in unknown condition. no other injuries were reported.

The 29-year-old driver of the Nissan was cited for violating "Scott's Law," which is the improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Drivers are reminded when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, they're required to slow down and move over.