Scott Eby, who admitted to rape and murder of 3-year-old Riley Fox, dies in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scott Eby, the man who admitted to the murder nearly 20 years ago of 3-year-old Riley Fox, has died in prison.

The Will County State's Attorney's office said Eby, 52, died Thursday. He had ben serving a life sentence at the Menard Correctional Center downstate.

On June 6, 2004, Riley vanished from her Wilmington, Illinois home – and her body was later found in Forked Creek four miles away. Her murder drew national attention.

Riley Fox Personal Photo

Her father, Kevin Fox, was originally arrested for the crime and spent eight months in jail until a federal appeals court tossed out the charges based on DNA evidence. The case went unresolved for five years after that, but the DNA evidence eventually led to Eby.

It was later revealed that key pieces of evidence were overlooked in the case, including shoes with Eby's name that were found in Forked Creek near the girl's body within hours.

There was also a burglary across the street from the Fox home the day Riley was reported missing. A window screen Eby admitted cutting had been entered into evidence as being torn during a storm. At that time, Eby had already been convicted of three burglaries.

Eby, also a convicted sex offender, pleaded guilty in November 2010 to raping and drowning Riley.

He said he was drunk and high on cocaine the night of the murder. He wanted to rob the Fox house, but when he saw Riley sleeping, he decided he wanted to molest her, so he took her from the home.

Eby issued the guilty plea in exchange for a chance to avoid the death penalty. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison.