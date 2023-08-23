Scorching temperatures in Chicago keep people indoors

CHICAGO (CBS) – The scorching temperatures on Wednesday kept many indoors with air conditioning.

That was except for CBS 2's Sabrina Franza who spent the day outside.

The heat was oppressive. CBS 2 was driving around the city all Wednesday talking to people out in the elements. Places where crowds normally gathered on summer days were empty.

At North Avenue Beach, there were some people coming in and out but with school starting and temperatures so high, it seemed most people opted to stay away. The downtown architecture boat tour had significantly fewer patrons than normal.

CBS 2 went aboard the Wendella and met with a tour guide there. He said his groups all day were silent and barely laughed at his jokes, even if they were funny.

Despite the heat, the tour schedule was operating as normal. Guides pointed out the parts of the boat that are air-conditioned. They handed out Gatorades to employees and directed guests to places they can get water.

"They will sit out here the entire 45-minute tour, so I'm trying my best within this time period to remind people to stay hydrated," said tour guide John Miller. "I do it about three times before we take off. I'm like, 'Go get a water. Go downstairs. Enjoy the air conditioning before we take off because I don't stop too much.' There's only like a little five-minute break out there."

Many people told CBS 2 that Wednesday's extreme weather is very different from Chicago's winters, perhaps something to ponder before stepping outside.