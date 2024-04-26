Watch CBS News
Man robbed, carjacked at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side by person riding scooter

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A man was robbed and carjacked Wednesday evening by a person riding a scooter in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. 

Chicago police said the 25-year-old victim was inside his car before 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Sacramento Boulevard when an unknown male on the scooter approached him, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded the victim's belongings and car.  

The robber was last seen leaving the scene heading southbound on Sacramento Boulevard in the victim's car.

No injuries were reported. 

No arrests were made. 

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

