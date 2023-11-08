Scooter rider hurt in downtown Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hospitalized after being struck by a car in the South Loop neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Chicago police said around 8:42 p.m., the 23-year-old victim was on a scooter heading northbound, in the 2200 block of South State Street, when a white four-door sedan struck him.

The car did not stay to render aid to the victim.

Investigation into the incident revealed the car was traveling in the same direction as the victim and attempted to make a left turn onto Cermak.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.