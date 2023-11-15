Watch CBS News
Scooby's Hot Dogs getting inducted into National Vienna Beef Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local Downers Grove landmark is honored as a "top dog!"

On Wednesday, Scooby's Hot Dogs is getting inducted into the National Vienna Beef Hall of Fame.

The award honors local food stands and restaurants that have become neighborhood staples.

Scooby's has been around for over 20 years and is the 150th official entry into the Hall of Fame since the awards began in 2006.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 12:08 PM CST

