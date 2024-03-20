Watch CBS News
School Spotlight: Palatine High School

By Elyssa Kaufman, Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week's School Spotlight takes a look inside Palatine High School. 

Principal Tony Medina said the school celebrates loyalty with strong support from students and alumni. 

"I have actually had six out of my seven brothers come through here and one of my favorite things is Palatine always goes the extra mile," Student Angie Delgado said. "Recently our boys basketball team made it to state and we managed to get 11 school buses to drive all the way down to ISU." 

March 20, 2024

