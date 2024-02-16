School Spotlight: Leo High School

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week's School Spotlight takes a look inside Leo High School in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Principal Shaka Rawls is a graduate of Leo High School and he came back to help revive the school.

"I'm in my eighth year here at Leo High School and I think what we've seen is how the community has supported us, our alumni is stronger than ever in supporting the work that we do, there's been a little bit of good luck and a lot of hard work," Rawls said. "It's an amazing place to be every single day."