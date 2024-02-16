Watch CBS News
Local News

School Spotlight: Leo High School

By Elyssa Kaufman, Audrina Sinclair

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week's School Spotlight takes a look inside Leo High School in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. 

Principal Shaka Rawls is a graduate of Leo High School and he came back to help revive the school. 

"I'm in my eighth year here at Leo High School and I think what we've seen is how the community has supported us, our alumni is stronger than ever in supporting the work that we do, there's been a little bit of good luck and a lot of hard work," Rawls said. "It's an amazing place to be every single day."

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 7:03 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.