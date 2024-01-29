School Spotlight on Chicago area's Homewood-Flossmoor High School
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 headed back to school for a new segment highlighting the best things about Chicago area schools.
The "School Spotlight" shined on Homewood-Flossmoor High School.
The Vikings dance team, cheerleaders, and band got everyone pumped up for the day.
CBS 2 took a tour of the school learning about the unique programs they offer from radio and TV broadcasting, to film, to the Zoo Bots.
It's a program where students learn how to care for animals - like snakes, bearded dragons, bunnies, and more - even taking their work home with them.
The student government president said the entire community encourages whatever they want to do in the future.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.