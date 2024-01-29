School Spotlight on Chicago area's Homewood-Flossmoor High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 headed back to school for a new segment highlighting the best things about Chicago area schools.

The "School Spotlight" shined on Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

The Vikings dance team, cheerleaders, and band got everyone pumped up for the day.

CBS 2 took a tour of the school learning about the unique programs they offer from radio and TV broadcasting, to film, to the Zoo Bots.

It's a program where students learn how to care for animals - like snakes, bearded dragons, bunnies, and more - even taking their work home with them.

The student government president said the entire community encourages whatever they want to do in the future.