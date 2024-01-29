Watch CBS News
Local News

School Spotlight on Chicago area's Homewood-Flossmoor High School

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

School Spotlight on Chicago area's Homewood-Flossmoor High School
School Spotlight on Chicago area's Homewood-Flossmoor High School 01:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 headed back to school for a new segment highlighting the best things about Chicago area schools.

The "School Spotlight" shined on Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

The Vikings dance team, cheerleaders, and band got everyone pumped up for the day.

CBS 2 took a tour of the school learning about the unique programs they offer from radio and TV broadcasting, to film, to the Zoo Bots.

It's a program where students learn how to care for animals - like snakes, bearded dragons, bunnies, and more - even taking their work home with them.

The student government president said the entire community encourages whatever they want to do in the future.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 1:45 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.