Police issue alert after man exposes himself near elementary school in North Lawndale

Man shot and killed inside Subway restaurant on Chicago's South Side

8 hospitalized, baby in critical condition, after South Shore high-rise fire

More from CBS News

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

"Skeletal remains" found in basement on Chicago's South Side

"Skeletal remains" found in basement on Chicago's South Side

Police issue alert after man exposes himself near elementary school in North Lawndale

Police issue alert after man exposes himself near elementary school in North Lawndale

Man shot and killed inside Subway restaurant on Chicago's South Side

Man shot and killed inside Subway restaurant on Chicago's South Side

8 hospitalized, baby in critical condition, after South Shore high-rise fire

8 hospitalized, baby in critical condition, after South Shore high-rise fire

More from CBS News

Take a look inside everything from academics to dance and school spirit.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On