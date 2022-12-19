Three children being questioned about alleged shooting threat to Gary school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Department investigators may have thwarted a possible school threat in Gary, Indiana, officials say.

According to the department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School. The post included a photo of several assault rifles and named a teacher as a potential victim.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies began investigating after a social media post threatening a school shooting Monday. Lake County Sheriff's Department

Detectives became aware of the threat over the weekend, and so far three children, ages 11, 12 and 13, have been identified as potential suspects and will be interviewed.

The 11-year-old was in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center Sunday evening, according to a release.

Criminal charges are pending through the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

The mother of the 11-year-old has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for neglect of a dependent, but her identity is not being released in order to protect the child's identity.

"Even if the posts turn out to be a hoax, we want to be clear that this type of suspicious behavior will not be tolerated in Lake County, Indiana," said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. "We have a dedicated team of analysts who specialize in electronic media investigations. To those who would attempt to threaten lives in Lake County and hide behind social media - we will identify you, we will find you and we will prosecute you."