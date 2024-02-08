Suburban Chicago school roofing project that caused bad odor under investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Labor is investigating a roofing project after it created unpleasant odors and fumes inside Centennial School in suburban Orland Park.

The superintendent of the local district sent an email to staff acknowledging the strong smell and discomfort. People at the school experienced symptoms like headaches and nausea.

The superintendent said the roofing project used safe and tested methods and that the district will explore other options for similar projects on school days.