Chicago area high school dismisses students after ceiling collapse inside classroom

CHICAGO (CBS) – A ceiling collapse inside a high school in southwest suburban Lockport led to students being dismissed on Thursday.

No students or staff members were present when the plaster ceiling collapsed inside the third-floor classroom at Lockport Township High School's central campus, according to District 205. No injuries were reported.

Officials decided to dismiss students from the central campus building out of an abundance of caution after an assessment of the collapse with Homer Township and Lockport Township Fire Departments and the City of Lockport Building Inspector.

The district said it is working with local authorities, forensic engineers, and DLA Architects, an architectural design firm, to assess each classroom and space in the building. It added students and staff will not reoccupy the building until they are "assured that every space is safe."

The district did not give a timeline for when classes might resume in the building.