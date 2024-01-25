School bus hits multiple houses in north Chicago suburb

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A school bus lost control and hit multiple houses in Skokie Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 8600 block of Crawford Avenue in Skokie, nearl Greenleaf Street.

Skokie fire Capt. Michael Greenwood said the school bus was headed north in the 8600 block of Crawford Ave. in Skokie when it first hit two houses, then came across the median strip and slammed into another house.

The school bus also hit cars in the area.

The bus was left lodged in the front yard of the last house it hit, with the front partially slammed through the front of the house. The bus caused serious damage, knocking bricks out of the front of the house.

The homeowner described the horror.

"I was just working. I was working from home today, and I just was working on some stuff and heard a loud bang – and I thought it was thunder," said Hamza, who lives in the house with his brother. "And then everything – the light went off, and I came downstairs and saw this thing inside my house."

Kelsay said she and a couple of men helped rescue the driver – who looked like he was in shock.

Witnesses said there were no children on the bus.

Late Thursday, there was no word on what might have caused the crash.

CBS 2 has reached out to local Skokie authorities for more information.