Special needs students rescued from school bus stuck in flood in Wilmington, Illinois

WILMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a close call this week for several students who had to be rescued from a school bus stuck in floodwaters in Wilmington, Illinois, about 60 miles south of Chicago.

At 7:49 p.m. Tuesday amid heavy rain, the Wilmington Fire Protection District was called to Leasure Road east of Route 102 for a school bus with special needs students on board that got stuck in the water.

The fire district got in contact with a bus monitor, who reporter there were five special needs children on the bus – as well as the driver and himself.

Fire District Swiftwater Rescue personnel were called into the water to the bus – which was about 300 feet from the water's edge. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no one needed to go to the hospital, the fire district said.

The students were put on an alternate school bus.