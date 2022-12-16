Watch CBS News
School bus driver arrested for drunk driving in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus driver was arrested for drunk driving in north suburban Gurnee on Wednesday, after crashing into a mail box while driving students from a school in nearby Grayslake.

Gurnee police said 36-year-old Ryan Vanheirseele was driving students from St. Gilbert's School when he crashed the bus into a brick mailbox in front of a home in the 700 block of Sierra Place around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

No one was hurt, and another school bus helped take the kids on the bus to their homes.

Police said Vanheirseele was arrested at the scene, and had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. He has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence, child endangerment, driving under the influence, and improper lane usage.

At his bond hearing on Thursday, a judge set his bail at $40,000.

