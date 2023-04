CHICAGO (CBS)-- A school bus crashed into house in Western Springs.

The bus driver lost control on Hampton Avenue south of Ogden Avenue.

Western Springs Police are investigating how a bus driver lost control of their empty vehicle on Hampton Avenue south of Ogden. The right front corner of the bus contacted a house, doing minor damage. Chopper 2 watches news at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/53dD13IUN8 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) April 27, 2023

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the bus was empty at the time of the crash. We are waiting on details from police.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.