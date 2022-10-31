School bus involved in deadly crash in unincorporated Kane County

CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A school bus was involved in a deadly crash in Kane County late Monday.

The Kane County Sheriff's office is investigating the crash on Empire Road between Burlington Road and Route 47.

No one on the bus was killed.

At the scene, a wrecked car was seen off in the grass alongside the roadway. It appeared to have hit the back of the school bus, which remained in the road and did not appear damaged.

Police will provide more details at a news conference Monday evening.