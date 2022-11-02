Watch CBS News
School bus crash in Hobart, Indiana, sends one person to hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was hurt when a car collided with a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Hobart, Indiana.

The crash closed the intersection of Rand Street and Hobart Road, according to the Hobart Fire Department.

One person from the car was taken to the hospital. All of the children on the school bus were taken home by another bus.

Further information was not immediately available.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 4:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

