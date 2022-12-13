Thieves steal catalytic converters from 15 school buses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago area school bus company said it was able to get kids to school on Tuesday, even though thieves stole catalytic converters from 15 buses.

The buses were parked in the Lakeview Bus Line lot in Bellwood when the parts were stolen overnight.

A Lakeview Bus Line spokesperson said, despite the thefts, the company was able to get students to school at Percy Julian Middle School in Oak Park.