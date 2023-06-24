Large police presence in response to 'isolated incident' in Schiller Park

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A large police presence was seen in Schiller Park in Cook County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Schiller Park Police Department, officers were handling an "isolated incident" on Ruby Street between Ivanhoe and Waveland.

Video posted on social media shows a number of emergency vehicles blocking the street as others arrived as well as what appeared to be heavily armed SWAT team members.

Schiller Park Police are asking residents to steer clear of the area and residents in the 700 block of Ruby Street to stay indoors until police have cleared the area.

This is a developing story.