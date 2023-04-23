Schererville Walmart reopens following possible bomb threat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Walmart in Schererville is back open for business after police responded to a possible a bomb threat Saturday afternoon.

Shererville Police officers responded to the Walmart, located at 1555 US 41, around 5 p.m., for a possible bomb threat in the parking lot.

Officers found two cans wrapped in duct tape with wires sticking out of them. The parking lot was cleared and the Porter County Bomb Squad was called to the scene, police said in a statement.

Both packages were collected for further investigation.

Police say this was an isolated incident and Walmart is back open for business.