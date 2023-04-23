Watch CBS News
Local News

Schererville Walmart reopens following possible bomb threat

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Walmart in Schererville is back open for business after police responded to a possible a bomb threat Saturday afternoon. 

Shererville Police officers responded to the Walmart, located at 1555 US 41, around 5 p.m., for a possible bomb threat in the parking lot. 

Officers found two cans wrapped in duct tape with wires sticking out of them. The parking lot was cleared and the Porter County Bomb Squad was called to the scene, police said in a statement. 

Both packages were collected for further investigation. 

Police say this was an isolated incident and Walmart is back open for business. 

First published on April 22, 2023 / 9:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.