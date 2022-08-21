Watch CBS News
Schererville police shoot suspect who rammed squad car after robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods

Schererville police shoot suspect after robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods
Schererville police shoot suspect after robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers in Schererville, Indiana, shot a person Saturday evening, after three people robbed a Dick's Sporting Goods store, and the getaway car rammed a police vehicle.

Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods at 101 Indianapolis Blvd., and spotted three suspects fleeing the scene, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

One of the suspects rammed into a Schererville police cruiser with a getaway vehicle, prompting officers to open fire, shooting one of the suspects.

The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two suspects were taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating.

