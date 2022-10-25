Watch CBS News
Schaumburg hosting community blood drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can help save lives by donating blood in the northwest suburbs.

Schaumburg is hosting a community blood drive at The Barn teen center at 231 S. Civic Dr. from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

If you're interested in donating, you can make an appointment by calling 877-258-4825, or visiting www.vitalant.org and using group code ORD0SH98.

Donors will get a Culver's coupon.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 3:52 PM

