Schaumburg native Chris Mueller returns home to play for Chicago Fire

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire FC are bringing Schaumburg native Chris Mueller home after using a free agent transfer to acquire him from the Scottish Premier League.

Prior to spending half a season in Europe, the 25-year-old winger was with Orlando City SC for four seasons.

He led the Lions in scoring in 2020, as they made the playoffs for the first time.

And now, he is finally home.

"It's honestly a dream come true, you know, to be back at home, with my family's obviously out here. Growing up here, just, it's really cool," Mueller said. "It's a really special feeling to be able to come back home and to get a chance to represent my city – something I'm really excited about."

First published on May 5, 2022 / 9:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

