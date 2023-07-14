Schaumburg apartment fire sends 4 people to the hospital

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) – A senior apartment fire in northwest suburban Schaumburg sent four people, including a firefighter, to the hospital.

The fire started on a porch at the complex at 150 W. Wise Road.

Two civilians and a firefighter were hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation. Another civilian was taken to a hospital in good condition due to heat exhaustion.

"I use a walker and they were helping me to the fireplace and then they said somebody down the hall needed help, so they all ran to that," said resident Audrey Gallagher. "Another policeman in the stairway helped me down and they got me out right away."

The Schaumburg Fire Department is on the scene. Nearby Robert Frost Junior High School is being used as a reunification center.