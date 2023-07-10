Watch CBS News
Local News

Schaumburg getting $166K in federal funding for electric vehicle program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Schaumburg to get $166K for electric vehicle pilot program
Schaumburg to get $166K for electric vehicle pilot program 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) is pushing to get more electric vehicles on the road in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

On Monday, the congressman will present the village with $166,000 in federal funding for an electric vehicle pilot program.

The money will go toward replacing two older vehicles and buying new EVs for the village, and installing a charging station.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 10:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.