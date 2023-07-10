Schaumburg getting $166K in federal funding for electric vehicle program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) is pushing to get more electric vehicles on the road in northwest suburban Schaumburg.
On Monday, the congressman will present the village with $166,000 in federal funding for an electric vehicle pilot program.
The money will go toward replacing two older vehicles and buying new EVs for the village, and installing a charging station.
