Schaumburg getting $166K in federal funding for electric vehicle program

Schaumburg to get $166K for electric vehicle pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) is pushing to get more electric vehicles on the road in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

On Monday, the congressman will present the village with $166,000 in federal funding for an electric vehicle pilot program.

The money will go toward replacing two older vehicles and buying new EVs for the village, and installing a charging station.