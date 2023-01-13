Fire rips through commercial building in Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire swept through a commercial building in Schaumburg Thursday night.
The fire broke out in a single-story commercial building at 1037 Lunt Ave. in Schaumburg.
The area where the building is located is home largely to automotive businesses and small industrial operations.
Details on the fire were not immediately available.
