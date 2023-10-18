Chicago suburb hosting community blood drive Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can help save lives by donating blood Wednesday.
Northwest suburban Schaumburg is hosting a community blood drive at The Barn.
The drive runs from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Appointments are highly recommended and can be made online at vitalant.org.
Walk-ins are also welcome but there may be a wait.
Donors will get a "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" coupon from Culver's.
