Chicago suburb hosting community blood drive Wednesday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Northwest suburban Schaumburg hosting community blood drive
CHICAGO (CBS) --  You can help save lives by donating blood Wednesday.

Northwest suburban Schaumburg is hosting a community blood drive at The Barn.

The drive runs from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Appointments are highly recommended and can be made online at vitalant.org.

Walk-ins are also welcome but there may be a wait.

Donors will get a "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" coupon from Culver's.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 9:49 AM

