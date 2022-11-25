Santa to make an appearance during Schaumburg's annual tree lighting ceremony

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Get ready for Santa, Schaumburg!

He's coming your way Friday night to help light the city's Christmas tree.

The Schaumburg fire department will escort St. Nick to the Siegel Memorial Plaza at 6:30 p.m. for the official lighting.

Afterward, Santa will meet children of all ages at the Atcher Theater for photo ops.

Seasonal entertainment and refreshments will be offered, as well.