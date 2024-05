CHICAGO (CBS)-- Scattered showers return to the Chicago area on Thursday.

A calm morning is ahead with temperatures in the 50s. Highs climb to the 70s by midday as clouds move in as rain approaches.

Storms moves in around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Highs will be in the 70s on Friday with mostly dry conditions. A stray storm could move in, especially south of the city.

A weekend warmup is ahead with highs in the 80s.