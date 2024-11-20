Scattered snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cooler and windy day is ahead in Chicago with the first snow of the season approaching.

Wednesday's highs will be in the 40s, which is closer to average. Gusty winds, though, will keep wind chills in the 30s.

By evening, scattered snow showers develop. The biggest impact for drivers will be wet roads.

This is also true for Thursday's snow chance. This will be Chicago's first trace of snow this season.

The first measurable snow for Chicago arrives Thursday morning. Wet snow swings in from the north after sunrise on Thursday, giving way to slushy wet accumulations on cold surfaces and grass.

Messy conditions last into the afternoon as the snow transitions into rain. Rain showers linger into the night before wrapping up early Friday.

Temperatures recover to the middle and upper 40s for the weekend. A few sprinkles are possible but mainly dry conditions are expected.