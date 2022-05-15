Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers in the evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers continue through the late evening hours, then a clearing sky is expected overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.
Mostly sunny and nice for Monday. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a breezy northwest wind.
Cooler for Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. Isolated showers will be possible. Low 60s along the lakeshore.
Scattered showers and mid-60s for Wednesday, then a chance for storms Thursday and Friday. Highs late this week will increase back to the upper 70s on Thursday and mid-80s on Friday. Also increasing late this week will be the humidity levels. Cooler next weekend with highs back in the 60s and rain chances for Saturday morning.
THIS AFTERNOON:
Increasing showers. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
TONIGHT:
Evening showers, then clearing skies overnight. Low 56°
MONDAY:
Mostly sunny, dry, and breezy. High 75°
TUESDAY:
A mix of clouds and sun with isolated showers possible. High 67°, but low 60s along the lake.
