Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers continue through the late evening hours, then a clearing sky is expected overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Sunday 1pm | Scattered showers and isolated storms are increasing from west to east right now. Rain chances will be around through the late evening, then clearing skies overnight. @cbschicago #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/XgIPsZh1NX — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) May 15, 2022

Mostly sunny and nice for Monday. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a breezy northwest wind.

Cooler for Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. Isolated showers will be possible. Low 60s along the lakeshore.

Scattered showers and mid-60s for Wednesday, then a chance for storms Thursday and Friday. Highs late this week will increase back to the upper 70s on Thursday and mid-80s on Friday. Also increasing late this week will be the humidity levels. Cooler next weekend with highs back in the 60s and rain chances for Saturday morning.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Increasing showers. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

TONIGHT:

Evening showers, then clearing skies overnight. Low 56°

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny, dry, and breezy. High 75°

TUESDAY:

A mix of clouds and sun with isolated showers possible. High 67°, but low 60s along the lake.

