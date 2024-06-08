Watch CBS News
Scattered showers by afternoon, possible rumble of thunder in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Scattered showers arrive in Chicago by the afternoon
Scattered showers arrive in Chicago by the afternoon 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers at times for Saturday, especially in the afternoon, as a front crosses our area. 

todays-5-day-panel-6824.png
Due to the frontal passage, a cool breeze will form off the lake, causing waves to increase by 2-4 feet. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible, but this looks to be mostly showery at times.

highs-6824.png
Things clear up on Sunday, and then a big warmup during the upcoming workweek. 

weekend-forecast-6814.png
What to expect for Saturday

A high of 73 with scattered showers and a possible isolated rumble of thunder. 

Clear skies by Saturday night

Skies clear with a high of 57. 

A breezy Sunday ahead 

Sunday will be clear, sunny, and breezy, with highs in the mid-70s. 

7-day-6824.png
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 6:17 AM CDT

