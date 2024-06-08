Scattered showers by afternoon, possible rumble of thunder in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers at times for Saturday, especially in the afternoon, as a front crosses our area.
Due to the frontal passage, a cool breeze will form off the lake, causing waves to increase by 2-4 feet. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible, but this looks to be mostly showery at times.
Things clear up on Sunday, and then a big warmup during the upcoming workweek.
What to expect for Saturday
A high of 73 with scattered showers and a possible isolated rumble of thunder.
Clear skies by Saturday night
Skies clear with a high of 57.
A breezy Sunday ahead
Sunday will be clear, sunny, and breezy, with highs in the mid-70s.