Scattered showers by afternoon, possible rumble of thunder in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers at times for Saturday, especially in the afternoon, as a front crosses our area.

Due to the frontal passage, a cool breeze will form off the lake, causing waves to increase by 2-4 feet. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible, but this looks to be mostly showery at times.

Things clear up on Sunday, and then a big warmup during the upcoming workweek.

What to expect for Saturday

A high of 73 with scattered showers and a possible isolated rumble of thunder.

Clear skies by Saturday night

Skies clear with a high of 57.

A breezy Sunday ahead

Sunday will be clear, sunny, and breezy, with highs in the mid-70s.

