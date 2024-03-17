Watch CBS News
Scattered flurries Sunday night, Monday for Chicago's last full day of winter

By Mary Kay Kleist

Frigid temperatures for the last day of winter in Chicago
Frigid temperatures for the last day of winter in Chicago 04:08

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect scattered flurries through the night Sunday in the Chicago area. Porter County, Indiana, could get light snow showers as temperatures overnight fall into the 20s. 

Another upper-level disturbance will keep the weather cloudy and chilly for Monday with passing flurries. Monday is the last full day of winter. 

Tuesday will be a breezy, dry day. Conditions will be milder with highs in the middle 50s. Spring begins at 10:06 p.m. 

The next system might bring snow to the Chicago area Thursday evening. This clipper from Canada could bring some accumulations, depending on the track. 

Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with flurries. LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. HIGH: 39

TUESDAY: Mixed skies. Breezy. HIGH: 55

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 7:02 PM CDT

