Scattered flurries Sunday night, Monday for Chicago's last full day of winter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect scattered flurries through the night Sunday in the Chicago area. Porter County, Indiana, could get light snow showers as temperatures overnight fall into the 20s.
Another upper-level disturbance will keep the weather cloudy and chilly for Monday with passing flurries. Monday is the last full day of winter.
Tuesday will be a breezy, dry day. Conditions will be milder with highs in the middle 50s. Spring begins at 10:06 p.m.
The next system might bring snow to the Chicago area Thursday evening. This clipper from Canada could bring some accumulations, depending on the track.
Forecast
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with flurries. LOW: 28
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. HIGH: 39
TUESDAY: Mixed skies. Breezy. HIGH: 55