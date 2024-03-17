Scattered flurries Sunday night, Monday for Chicago's last full day of winter

Frigid temperatures for the last day of winter in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect scattered flurries through the night Sunday in the Chicago area. Porter County, Indiana, could get light snow showers as temperatures overnight fall into the 20s.

Another upper-level disturbance will keep the weather cloudy and chilly for Monday with passing flurries. Monday is the last full day of winter.

Tuesday will be a breezy, dry day. Conditions will be milder with highs in the middle 50s. Spring begins at 10:06 p.m.

The next system might bring snow to the Chicago area Thursday evening. This clipper from Canada could bring some accumulations, depending on the track.

Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with flurries. LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. HIGH: 39

TUESDAY: Mixed skies. Breezy. HIGH: 55

